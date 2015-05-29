FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Taiwan's CTBC Fin to buy 100 pct of China CITIC Bank unit for $381 mln
#Corrections News
May 29, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Taiwan's CTBC Fin to buy 100 pct of China CITIC Bank unit for $381 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects China CITIC Bank International Ltd to CITIC Bank International (China) Limited in graf 1; explains ownership structure in graf 4)

TAIPEI, May 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CTBC Financial Holding Company Ltd will buy 100 percent of CITIC Bank International (China) Limited for T$11.67 billion ($381.41 million), CTBC officials said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

CTBC, formerly Chinatrust Financial Holding Co Ltd, also said that China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd would buy 3.8 percent of CTBC shares, without disclosing a price.

No further details were immediately available.

CITIC Bank International (China) Limited is a China-incorporated unit of China CITIC Bank International Ltd, which is in turn part of the China CITIC Bank Corp. ($1 = 30.5970 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
