REPEAT-Taiwan, China regulators to meet next week -sources
October 8, 2013 / 5:55 AM / in 4 years

REPEAT-Taiwan, China regulators to meet next week -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeating to fix formatting)

TAIPEI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s top financial regulator and the chief of China’s Insurance Regulatory Commission are to meet next Thursday in Taipei to discuss topics such as widening access to each other’s insurance markets, two sources with close knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

This would be the first such meeting of insurance regulators across the Taiwan Strait.

The meeting would include discussion on increasing the size of investment stakes that investors would be allowed to buy in each others’ markets.

Financial ties between Taiwan and China have deepened since a yuan clearing agreement was signed last year. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
