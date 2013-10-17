FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan says welcomes Chinese insurance companies to invest in local peers
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan says welcomes Chinese insurance companies to invest in local peers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s insurance regulator said on Thursday it welcomes Chinese companies to invest in their local counterparts and that China will Seek to make it easier for the island’s insurance firms to have branches in the mainland.

The announcement came after China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) Xiang Jun-bo, in an unprecedented visit, met his counterpart in Taipei.

The regulators agreed to meet once a year initially.

Financial ties between the two sides have gathered steam in the past few months, though cooperation in manufacturing and other areas has been closer.

China’s securities regulators said earlier this year they would give investment quotas for Taiwanese seeking to put money into financial markets under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.