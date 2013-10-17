Taiwan says welcomes Chinese insurance companies to invest in local peers

TAIPEI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s insurance regulator said on Thursday it welcomes Chinese companies to invest in their local counterparts and that China will Seek to make it easier for the island’s insurance firms to have branches in the mainland.

The announcement came after China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) Xiang Jun-bo, in an unprecedented visit, met his counterpart in Taipei.

The regulators agreed to meet once a year initially.

Financial ties between the two sides have gathered steam in the past few months, though cooperation in manufacturing and other areas has been closer.

China’s securities regulators said earlier this year they would give investment quotas for Taiwanese seeking to put money into financial markets under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)