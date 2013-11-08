FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan hoping for nod for yuan loans to Taiwan firms in China
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan hoping for nod for yuan loans to Taiwan firms in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank hopes China will permit Taiwanese financial institutions to give yuan loans directly to local firms operating in some Chinese cities such as Shanghai, deputy governor Yang Ching-long said on Friday.

He made the comments at a forum, and further details were not immediately available.

Taiwan and China signed a currency-clearing agreement earlier this year, allowing the island to tap growth of the yuan’s globalisation. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.