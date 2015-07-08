FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan orders checks on exposure to China stock markets - sources
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan orders checks on exposure to China stock markets - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator has ordered domestic financial institutions to detail their exposure to China’s stock market, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after huge losses in both China and Taiwan bourses.

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is asking banks, insurance companies and brokerages in Taiwan to detail the profit and losses of their investments in listed companies in China, three sources said.

Wu Kuei-mao, chief secretary for the Financial Supervisory Commission, said he was unaware of the matter when asked.

The order came as China’s tumbling stock market showed signs of seizing up on Wednesday, as companies scrambled to escape the rout by having their shares suspended and indexes plunged after the securities regulator warned of “panic sentiment” gripping investors.

In Taiwan, the main index suffered its biggest single session percent loss in more than three years.

Reporting by Emily Chan and Liang-Sa Loh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.