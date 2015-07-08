Taiwan orders checks on exposure to China stock markets - sources

TAIPEI, July 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator has ordered domestic financial institutions to detail their exposure to China’s stock market, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after huge losses in both China and Taiwan bourses.

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is asking banks, insurance companies and brokerages in Taiwan to detail the profit and losses of their investments in listed companies in China, three sources said.

Wu Kuei-mao, chief secretary for the Financial Supervisory Commission, said he was unaware of the matter when asked.

The order came as China’s tumbling stock market showed signs of seizing up on Wednesday, as companies scrambled to escape the rout by having their shares suspended and indexes plunged after the securities regulator warned of “panic sentiment” gripping investors.

In Taiwan, the main index suffered its biggest single session percent loss in more than three years.