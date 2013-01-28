Taiwan, China securities regulators to meet on Tuesday

TAIPEI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Securities regulators from Taiwan and China will hold an unprecedented meeting in Taipei on Tuesday to discuss further opening cross-straits securities markets and Chinese companies listing in Taipei bourse, officials said.

Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission said in a statement the Chinese delegation, led by Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Guo Shuqing, would arrive in Taipei on Monday and depart on Wednesday.

The meeting will be co-hosted by Guo and Taiwan’s Commission chief Yu-Chang Chen, according to the statement that was released on Sunday.

China’s central bank and Bank of China’s Taipei branch signed a clearing settlement agreement on Friday, completing the last step to prepare for yuan transactions in Taiwan to start next month. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Paul Tait)