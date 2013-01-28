FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan, China securities regulators to meet on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan, China securities regulators to meet on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Securities regulators from Taiwan and China will hold an unprecedented meeting in Taipei on Tuesday to discuss further opening cross-straits securities markets and Chinese companies listing in Taipei bourse, officials said.

Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission said in a statement the Chinese delegation, led by Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Guo Shuqing, would arrive in Taipei on Monday and depart on Wednesday.

The meeting will be co-hosted by Guo and Taiwan’s Commission chief Yu-Chang Chen, according to the statement that was released on Sunday.

China’s central bank and Bank of China’s Taipei branch signed a clearing settlement agreement on Friday, completing the last step to prepare for yuan transactions in Taiwan to start next month. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.