Taiwan delays listing of Chinese stocks - paper

TAIPEI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan has postponed listings of Chinese companies on the local stock market that had been planned for this year due to complexity involved in bilateral regulations and tax collection, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman William Tseng said the FSC has slowed down the progress of launching “T-shares,” or shares of companies which are more than 30 percent owned by a mainland firm, the Commercial Times said.

Tseng did not say how long it would be delayed, though he added that task teams from the FSC and its Chinese counterpart would start talks as soon as this month to hammer out details for “T share” listings, the Chinese-language paper reported.

Separately, Taiwan’s stock exchange is considering allowing Taiwanese exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be listed on the Shanghai stock exchange and vice-versa, the report said.

Taiwan will offer an ETF platform for qualified investors to trade in mainland Chinese stocks as early as the first half of 2014, Taiwan Stock Exchange President Michael Lin told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)