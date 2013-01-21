FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China regulator to discuss cross-strait trading in Taiwan in late January
January 21, 2013

China regulator to discuss cross-strait trading in Taiwan in late January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China’s Securities Regulatory Commission will visit Taiwan later this month for an unprecedented meeting with its Taiwanese counterpart to discuss further opening cross-straits securities markets, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Commission Chairman Guo Shuqing will lead the delegation, one source said, and any outcome from the meeting will be put under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA).

Taiwan’s financial regulator said last month Taiwan and China would start discussions within three months, aiming to set a framework for Chinese companies to list on the Taipei bourse.

Reporting by Lin Miaojung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Paul Tait

