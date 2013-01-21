China regulator to discuss cross-strait trading in Taiwan in late January

TAIPEI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China’s Securities Regulatory Commission will visit Taiwan later this month for an unprecedented meeting with its Taiwanese counterpart to discuss further opening cross-straits securities markets, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Commission Chairman Guo Shuqing will lead the delegation, one source said, and any outcome from the meeting will be put under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA).

Taiwan’s financial regulator said last month Taiwan and China would start discussions within three months, aiming to set a framework for Chinese companies to list on the Taipei bourse.