#Financials
January 25, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan cbank to hold briefing on Chinese yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank said on Friday that it will hold a briefing regarding the Chinese yuan business later in the day.

No details were immediately available.

China and Taiwan signed an agreement in September for the establishment of a clearing system for yuan transactions in the self-ruled island.

Taiwan’s central bank has said that the agreement will be implemented around the Chinese New Year, which falls in February this year. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

