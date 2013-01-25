Taiwan cbank to hold briefing on Chinese yuan

TAIPEI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank said on Friday that it will hold a briefing regarding the Chinese yuan business later in the day.

No details were immediately available.

China and Taiwan signed an agreement in September for the establishment of a clearing system for yuan transactions in the self-ruled island.

Taiwan’s central bank has said that the agreement will be implemented around the Chinese New Year, which falls in February this year. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)