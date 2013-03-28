Bank of Taiwan's Shanghai branch to begin T$ clearing

TAIPEI, March 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Taiwan said its Shanghai branch will commence business on April 2 and will provide Taiwan dollar clearing service in China.

Thirteen Chinese banks and nine Taiwanese banks have signed up as joining members, Bank of Taiwan Chairman Teng-Cheng Liu told reporters on Thursday after a central bank meeting.

The state-owned bank’s Shanghai branch has been appointed as the Taiwan’s currency clearing bank, while Bank of China’s Taipei branch is the clearing bank for yuan transactions in Taiwan.