Bank of Taiwan's Shanghai branch to begin T$ clearing

TAIPEI, March 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Taiwan said its Shanghai branch will commence business on April 2 and will provide Taiwan dollar clearing service in China.
Thirteen Chinese banks and nine Taiwanese banks have signed up as joining members, Bank of Taiwan Chairman Teng-Cheng Liu told reporters on Thursday after a central bank meeting.
The state-owned bank’s Shanghai branch has been appointed as the Taiwan’s currency clearing bank, while Bank of China’s Taipei branch is the clearing bank for yuan transactions in Taiwan.
