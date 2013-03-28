FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Taiwan's Shanghai branch to begin T$ clearing
#Financials
March 28, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Bank of Taiwan's Shanghai branch to begin T$ clearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Taiwan said its Shanghai branch will commence business on April 2 and will provide Taiwan dollar clearing service in China.

Thirteen Chinese banks and nine Taiwanese banks have signed up as joining members, Bank of Taiwan Chairman Teng-Cheng Liu told reporters on Thursday after a central bank meeting.

The state-owned bank’s Shanghai branch has been appointed as the Taiwan’s currency clearing bank, while Bank of China’s Taipei branch is the clearing bank for yuan transactions in Taiwan.

Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Richard Borsuk

