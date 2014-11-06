Taiwan says Bank of China to give yuan interbank loans

TAIPEI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank said on Thursday Bank of China has agreed to give interbank loans in yuan to the island’s banks in China, in the latest sign of improving banking ties across the Taiwan Straits.

The central bank did not say when Bank of China would begin making loans available.

Banking ties have picked up since both sides inked a currency clearing agreement in 2013, allowing Taiwan to take off as an offshore yuan center. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jungp; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)