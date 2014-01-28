FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's CTBC to pay $668 mln for China CITIC Bank unit -paper
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan's CTBC to pay $668 mln for China CITIC Bank unit -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CTBC Financial plans to acquire a unit of China’s CITIC Bank for T$20 billion ($668 million)and CITIC Bank will buy a 5 percent stake in the Taiwanese firm a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A deal would be the latest example of an increase in business ties between Taiwanese and Chinese financial institutions.

CTBC Financial’s banking arm, CTBC Bank, will pay cash for the unit, Hong Kong-based CITIC Bank International Ltd, the Economic Daily said, citing unidentified industry sources. The newspaper did not say how much CITIC Bank would pay for its 5 percent holding in CTBC Financial.

CTBC officials declined to comment on the report. CITIC Bank officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Last year Sinopac Financial Holding said it would sell a 20 percent stake in its banking unit to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) for T$20 billion.

Fubon Financial, one of the most aggressive Taiwanese financial firms expanding into the Chinese market, has gained regulatory approval to buy an 80 percent stake in China’s Firstsino Bank for 6.45 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) .

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.