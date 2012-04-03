Taiwan CPC delays test runs at new gasoline unit

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC will carry out trial runs at a new gasoline-making unit in its Talin plant after the first-half of May, later-than-expected in a tightly supplied market, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) was initially expected to conduct a series of test runs this month, but delays in construction related to hooking up the unit could have prompted the refiner to postpone plans, they added.