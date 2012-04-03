UPDATE 1-Taiwan CPC delays test runs at new gasoline unit

* Construction delays lead to later test runs dates

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC will carry out trial runs at a new gasoline-making unit in its Talin plant after the first-half of May, later than expected in a tightly supplied market, three traders said on Tuesday.

The new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) was initially expected to conduct a series of test runs this month, but delays in construction could have prompted the refiner to postpone plans, they added.

The company’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The new unit uses fuel oil as a feedstock, and traders estimated the RFCC would produce up to 180,000 tonnes of gasoline a month, or six medium-range size cargoes.

The gasoline market is tightly supplied as a result of firm demand from Indonesia, and China having fewer cargoes to export than it did last year.

“I think CPC will still aim to start up the new RFCC in July,” one trader said.

Industry sources said it usually takes up to three months for operations at a new RFCC of that size to run smoothly after test runs are conducted.

CPC has another 25,000 bpd RFCC in Talin. It also has a 50,000 bpd RFCC in Taoyuan which is currently undergoing a two-month maintenance which will end April 5.

In total, the refiner operates three refineries across Taiwan: a 220,000 bpd plant in Kaohsiung, a 200,000 bpd refinery in Taoyuan and a 300,000 bpd plant in Talin. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)