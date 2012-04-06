FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's CPC shuts a refining unit after fire
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 6, 2012 / 4:01 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan's CPC shuts a refining unit after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s state-owned oil company CPC Corp has shut the No 5 unit at a refinery in the south of the island after a fire damaged a pipeline at a butadiene production facility, and it expects to resume output in a month, it said on Friday.

The fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. local time on Friday (1930 GMT) and was extinguished at 8:45 a.m. No one was injured by the fire, the company said.

The fire has also affected production of ethylene and propylene at the No.5 unit, CPC said. It could not immediately give details of how much production was affected. (Reporting by Lin Miaojung, writing by Jonathan Standing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.