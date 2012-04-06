Taiwan's CPC shuts a refining unit after fire

TAIPEI, April 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s state-owned oil company CPC Corp has shut the No 5 unit at a refinery in the south of the island after a fire damaged a pipeline at a butadiene production facility, and it expects to resume output in a month, it said on Friday.

The fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. local time on Friday (1930 GMT) and was extinguished at 8:45 a.m. No one was injured by the fire, the company said.

The fire has also affected production of ethylene and propylene at the No.5 unit, CPC said. It could not immediately give details of how much production was affected. (Reporting by Lin Miaojung, writing by Jonathan Standing)