Taiwan CPC opens oil trading office in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - State-owned Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp has set up its first overseas oil trading company in Singapore as it aims to capture a share of the fast-growing market in Asia, a senior company official said on Thursday.

“As a refiner, we produce a lot of petroleum products. But we need to sell when there’s excess and buy when there is a shortfall,” CPC Chairman Lin Sheng Chung told Reuters on the sideline of the opening ceremony for the trading unit.

“As Asia’s oil trading hub, trading is active in Singapore and there’s a wealth of information to tap on.”

He added that CPC used to have an office in Singapore some time back, but the office was done away with because demand for petroleum products at that time was not as huge as now.

The idea of re-establishing an office in the Island was conceived last year, he said.

CPC International Trading Pte Ltd will start with oil tanker chartering and commence crude and oil products trading at a later stage, he said.

The trading unit could sell gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and fuel oil produced at CPC’s refineries in Taiwan to Asian customers and also source liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power plants in Taiwan, the third largest LNG user in Asia.

Steve Lin, managing director of the trading company, said the unit’s staff strength is expected to grow to more than 10 people from the current three.

CPC operates three refineries with a total capacity of 720,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Taiwan.