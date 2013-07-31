Taiwan's CPC likely to keep secondary unit shut after gas leak

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC Corp will likely keep a secondary unit shut for an unspecified period at its 220,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Kaohsiung refinery after a gas leak on Tuesday that hurt at least three workers, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The 30,000-bpd residue desulphuriser (RDS) unit was shut in late May after a fire that reduced output and had been expected to restart in two days.

But this could now take longer, two sources familiar with the matter said. The gas leak poisoned the three workers and they had to be taken to the hospital, the sources said.

The RDS unit, which removes sulphur from crude, fuel oil and middle distillates, is unlikely to restart in August, one of the sources estimated.

Other units at the refinery are not expected to be affected by the incident, the source said.

CPC could not be immediately reached for comment on the matter.

The incident is expected to keep diesel supply from Taiwan at reduced levels, and could help bolster Asian gasoil margins against recently increased supply from India and Thailand.

Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemicals Corp has also been maintaining reduced run rates at one if its two 84,000-bpd residual fluid catalytic cracker after a technical issue.

Formosa will likely offer just one jet fuel cargo and skip spot diesel exports for September, a source familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)