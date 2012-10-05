FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's CPC Corp cancels gasoil cargo on refinery outage
#Energy
October 5, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's CPC Corp cancels gasoil cargo on refinery outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC Corp has cancelled a gasoil sell tender for a cargo to be loaded in November due to an outage at a secondary unit at its 220,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Kaohsiung, traders said on Friday.

The company temporarily shut a 30,000 bpd residue-desulphurisation unit (RDS) at the plant this week for about 10 days due to a mechanical breakdown, one of the sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

The shutdown of the unit, which removes sulphur from crude oil, will mean one less cargo for export next month, which is why the company decided to cancel the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo it offered for Nov. 1-30 loading.

It will go ahead and sell a separate 1 percent sulphur gasoil cargo, also for Nov. loading, the source added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ed Davies)

