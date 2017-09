TAIPEI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed when a Taiwanese TransAsia plane carrying 58 people crashed landed in a Taipei river on Wednesday, the Taiwan government said.

About 16 people were rescued, civil aeronautics authorities told a media briefing. Thirty-one mainland Chinese tourists were among those on board, Taiwan’s tourism bureau said. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)