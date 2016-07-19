FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Taiwan bus carrying Chinese tourists crashes, killing 26 -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 19 (Reuters) - A Taiwan tour bus carrying tourists from China crashed into a highway railing en route to the airport on Tuesday, catching fire and killing all 26 on board, Taiwan television station TVBS said.

The bus was carrying tourists on an eight-day tour organised by a travel agency in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, Taiwan tourism authorities said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was unclear. Taiwan authorities were investigating.

The passengers were on their way to Taoyuan, the island's main airport just south of the capital Taipei, for their flight back to China, TVBS said. (Reporting by Faith Hung and J.R. Wu; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
