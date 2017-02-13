(Corrects to show bus crash happened on Monday, not Tuesday)
TAIPEI Feb 13 At least 32 people were killed
when a tour bus crashed on a highway near Taipei on Monday
night, with Taiwanese television footage showing the bus
careening toward a road barrier at a highway curve before
flipping on its side.
Forty-four people were in the bus, not the previously
estimated 45, according to the latest figures from the local
fire department.
Thirty were pronounced dead at the scene and two died at the
hospital, the fire department said, adding that 12 people were
still being treated in hospitals around Taipei, the capital.
Many of the injured were elderly, Taipei City Deputy Mayor
Teng Chia-ji said on live local TV.
It was unclear what caused the crash. Local television
showed a video of the bus shot from behind flipping onto its
side and skidding toward the hillside after it hit a road
barrier when negotiating a highway interchange curve.
Ambulances and fire trucks were lined up along the bend of
the road as rescue workers used a crane to lift the battered bus
from its wheels, after all the passengers were pulled from the
wreckage.
"Prosecutors need to get on the site," said cabinet
spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung on live TV.
The crash is the latest accident involving tour buses in
Taiwan. Earlier this month, another Taiwanese tour bus carrying
Chinese tourists crashed into a bridge in southern Taiwan,
injuring some passengers.
It followed a grisly murder-suicide last year in which 24
Chinese tourists were killed after the driver set their moving
bus on fire.
(Reporting by Taipei newsroom; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by
Larry King)