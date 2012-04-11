FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan says February refinery throughput up 11 pct
#Energy
April 11, 2012 / 8:43 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan says February refinery throughput up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's refinery throughout for February
climbed 11.2 percent from the previous month to 25.5 million barrels, or about
880,000 barrels per day, government data showed on Wednesday, as refineries came
back online after undergoing maintenance. 	
    Formosa Petrochemical Corp restarted its No.2 crude distillation
unit (CDU) after the Lunar New Year in January, following maintenance that
started in November. 	
    CPC Corp's No.2 CDU returned to production after a 50-day
maintenance period. 	
    Total crude imports for the month slipped 3.3 percent to about 22 million
barrels as Taiwan halted imports from Iran. Imports from the United Arab
Emirates and Saudi Arabia increased by about 37 and 19 percent, respectively. 	
    Taiwan also purchased more crude from Angola, up about 18 percent from
January.  	
    Domestic demand for oil products rose 1.8 percent in February to 25.2
million barrels. Demand for naphtha grew 6.4 percent, with Formosa Petrochemical
importing naphtha as a feedstock for its petrochemical units. 	
    The alternative, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), was costly because of winter
demand overseas. Domestic LPG consumption in February fell 22.9 percent to 1.2
million barrels. 	
    	
     Graphic of Taiwan's crude imports by country of origin:	
     here	
    	
 ===============================================================
                                         Figures are in barrels   
 ===============================================================
                           Feb   M/M %   Y/Y %    JAN-Feb  Y/Y %
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 Oil products       25,204,898    1.8%   -1.1% 49,971,308  -7.0%
     LPG             1,203,082  -22.9%   -2.7%  2,763,744   2.8%
     Naphtha        10,212,186    6.4%   -5.4% 19,813,343 -13.2%
     Gasoline        4,390,697   -8.0%   -5.3%  9,160,831   1.2%
     Jet fuel        1,228,311   -3.3%   13.7%  2,498,797   5.8%
     Diesel*         2,616,319    5.6%   14.0%  5,093,177   3.5%
     Fuel oil*       2,733,439   -2.0%   -6.1%  5,522,878 -16.8%
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 Refinery throughput25,544,690   11.2%   -2.6% 48,510,071  -9.7%
                                                                  
 ===============================================================
                     TAIWAN EXPORTS/IMPORTS                     
 ===============================================================
                           Feb   M/M %   Y/Y %    JAN-Feb  Y/Y %
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 Crude imports      22,049,293   -3.3%  -10.4% 44,852,782  -3.2%
 Gasoline exports    1,711,496   31.4%  -24.0%  3,014,036 -30.7%
 Diesel exports      4,360,693  -15.5%  -28.8%  9,520,450 -18.4%
 Jet fuel exports      628,528    0.6%   -0.1%  1,253,182 -18.9%
 Fuel Oil Exports      525,599  -40.8%    9.5%  1,412,835  31.0%
                                                                  
 Source: Bureau of Energy (www.moeaboe.gov.tw)
 NOTES:
 - Percentage changes based on Reuters calculations
 * Consumption including that used for power generation
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Chris Lewis)

