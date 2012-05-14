FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan says March refinery throughput up 14 pct
#Energy
May 14, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan says March refinery throughput up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan's refinery throughput for March climbed
14 percent from the previous month to 29.12 million barrels, or about 939,312
barrels per day, government data showed on Monday.	
    Crude imports for March rose 30 percent to 28.8 million barrels, with close
to 3 million barrels of Iranian crude delivered.	
    Taiwan's state run refinery CPC Corp will temporarily halt imports
of Iranian crude only from July, a company official said in March, joining a
growing number of Iran's Asian customers to cut imports under pressure from the
United States, which will impose sanctions from the end of June on buyers of
Iranian oil. 	
    By July, the company would have imported two-thirds of the 7-8 million
barrels of crude it has contracted to buy from Iran this year, the official
said.	
    Overall imports from the Middle East were higher, with volume from Oman
doubling to 2 million barrels, imports from the United Arab Emirates climbing 60
percent to 2.2 million barrels and from Saudi Arabia up 36 percent to 9.8
million barrels. 	
    Diesel exports from Taiwan rose 40 percent, as Formosa Petrochemical Corp
 resumed selling spot cargoes for the first time since November.
 	
    Formosa Petrochemical's diesel offering in the spot market had been
irregular as it focused on fulfilling term obligations since a fire in 2010 that
destroyed one of two residue desulphuriser units (RDS) with a capacity of about
80,000 barrels per day (bpd). The damaged unit was originally scheduled to
re-start in early April, but this has since been delayed because of a lubricant
leak. 	
    A company spokesman said Formosa had bought additional sour crude in
preparation for the RDS restart, but was unlikely to re-sell the cargoes because
the delay was expected to be short. 	
    	
     	
 ===============================================================
                                     All volumes are in barrels    
 ===============================================================
                           Mar   M/M %   Y/Y %    JAN-Mar  Y/Y %
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 Oil products       26,784,952    6.3%   -1.7% 76,756,260  -5.2%
     LPG             1,295,029    7.6%  -12.4%  4,058,773  -2.6%
     Naphtha        10,836,859    6.1%   -4.4% 30,650,201 -10.3%
     Gasoline        4,624,389    5.3%   12.4% 13,785,221   4.7%
     Jet fuel        1,275,077    3.8%    1.3%  3,773,874   4.2%
     Diesel*         2,967,647   13.4%    9.7%  8,060,824   5.7%
     Fuel oil*       3,045,404   11.4%  -17.0%  8,568,282 -16.9%
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 Refinery throughput29,118,668   14.0%   15.3% 77,628,739  -1.7%
                                                                   
 ===============================================================
                     TAIWAN EXPORTS/IMPORTS                     
 ===============================================================
                           Mar   M/M %   Y/Y %    JAN-Mar  Y/Y %
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 Crude imports      28,802,419   30.6%    2.4% 73,655,202  -1.1%
 Gasoline exports    1,593,829   -6.9%  -20.1%  4,607,865 -27.4%
 Diesel exports      6,207,079   42.3%   25.8% 15,727,529  -5.3%
 Jet fuel exports      702,442   11.8%  -30.7%  1,955,624 -23.6%
 Fuel Oil exports      355,001  -32.5%  -37.4%  1,767,836   7.4%
                                                                   
 Source: Bureau of Energy (www.moeaboe.gov.tw)
 NOTES:
 - Percentage changes based on Reuters calculations
 * Consumption including that used for power generation
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

