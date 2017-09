TAIPEI, April 10 (Reuters) - The Taiwan dollar soared to its highest level in more than two months in early trade on Thursday.

The local currency jumped by T$0.192 to trade at T29.970 against the U.S. dollar, after briefly going above a key resistance level of T$30 for the first time since early February. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)