Taiwan taken off regional money-laundering watchlist

TAIPEI, July 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan has been removed from a regional watchlist of jurisdictions deemed to have inadequate anti-money laundering controls, a senior official told Reuters, adding that the step reflected the island's determination to carry out reforms.

Taiwan was the only one of 10 jurisdictions removed from the watchlist following a conference of the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) held in Sri Lanka last week, Deputy Justice Minister Tsai Pi-chung told Reuters on Wednesday.

The APG did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. (Reporting by Faith Hung, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)