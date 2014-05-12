Taiwan says local companies have $100 mln loss in derivatives trading

TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Taiwanese companies listed on the main board and the Over the Counter (OTC) exchange posted a combined loss of T$3 billion ($100 million) in derivatives trading, including the target redemption forward (TRF) tied to the Chinese yuan, Taiwan’s top financial regulator said on Monday.

Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman William Tseng made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of a business event but did not elaborate.