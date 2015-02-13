FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off southeastern Taiwan -USGS
February 13, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off southeastern Taiwan -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the southeastern coast of Taiwan near the city of T‘ai-tung, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday.

The quake, initially reported as a strong magnitude 6.3, struck at 4:06 a.m. on Saturday (2006 GMT on Friday). It was centered just 14 miles (22.5 km) east of T‘ai-tung, the USGS said. It was shallow, only 15.7 miles (25 km) below the seabed, which would intensify its effects.

A magnitude 5.9 quake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

