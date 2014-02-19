FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan to ease rule for local brokerages to invest overseas
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan to ease rule for local brokerages to invest overseas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator said on Wednesday it will ease rules to make it easier for local securities houses to tap Asian markets starting in the next quarter.

The Financial Supervisory Commission will allow brokerages to invest more of their money overseas, Chairman William Tseng told reporters. The current investment limit is 40 percent of their net worth.

“Our purpose is to let them go beyond Taiwan and make a presence in Asia,” he said. No other details were immediately available.

Taiwan’s securities industry has been struggling with stiff price competition in the crowded home market.

Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.