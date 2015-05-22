Taiwan cbank says to monitor foreign inflows as TWD soars

TAIPEI, May 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank has asked major custodian banks to look into foreign customers’ transactions, two central bank officials said on Friday, amid worries that foreign inflows could over-inflate the Taiwan dollar and stock prices.

“We will closely monitor foreign investors’ cash positions in their custodian banks,” said one of the officials. Both officials declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Earlier this month, the central bank cautioned some banks against transactions that would strengthen the island’s dollar, which has reached its highest level in more than six months, traders said.. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung)