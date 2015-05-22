UPDATE 1-Taiwan cbank says to monitor foreign inflows as TWD soars

(Adds detail and context)

By Liang Sa Loh

TAIPEI, May 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank has asked major custodian banks to look into foreign customers’ transactions, two central bank officials told Reuters on Friday, amid worries that foreign inflows could over-inflate the Taiwan dollar.

The officials spoke as concern grows over the strength of the Taiwan dollar, which has appreciated 4.2 percent so far this year, which coupled with weak demand from China is potentially hurting the trade-reliant island’s economy.

April exports and export orders, an indication of future demand, both posted their steepest fall in around two years.

“We will closely monitor foreign investors’ cash positions in their custodian banks,” said one of the officials. Both officials declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Earlier this month, the central bank cautioned some banks against transactions that would strengthen the island’s dollar, which has reached its highest level in more than six months, traders said..

The central bank officials’ warning comes after Taiwan shares ended 1.1 percent lower on Thursday, their worst single session performance in a week, and as foreign investors sold a net T$12.1 billion in shares, six times the amount of net selling in Wednesday’s session.

Near midday Friday, the main TAIEX index rose nearly 1 percent to 9,666.29.

The net sales figures do not indicate foreign investors, which account for a third of all stock trading, will remit capital out of Taiwan.

Taiwan has run up net foreign inflows, including those from China, on a monthly basis for the four months ended April, Taiwan regulatory data shows.

In April, net foreign inflows totaled $3.687 billion, the biggest single-month total in a year, and bringing the year to date amount to $10.693 billion, compared to $15.932 billion for all of 2014.

On Friday, the Taiwan dollar was up T$0.204 to stand at T$30.446 to the U.S. dollar in morning trade. In recent days, the local dollar’s settlement has been closer to around T$30.65 mainly due to the central bank’s intervention near the end of the trading day.