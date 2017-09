TAIPEI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's consumer price index data for October released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics on Tuesday: OCT SEPT CPI (y/y pct chg) +0.64 +0.84* Reuters poll +1.10 Seasonally adjusted CPI (m/m pct chg) -0.01 +0.42 Core CPI (y/y pct chg) +0.16 +0.64* WPI (y/y pct chg) -1.57 -2.51* *revised figure The directorate's website is www.dgbas.gov.tw (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Eric Meijer)