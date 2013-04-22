UPDATE 2-Taiwan March export orders unexpectedly shrink, fuel Asia Q2 anxiety

* March export orders unexpectedly shrink

* Orders from all major markets contract

* Little growth expected in first half

By Faith Hung and Roger Tung

TAIPEI, April 22 (Reuters) - Orders for Taiwan’s exports unexpectedly shrank 6.6 percent in March from a year earlier, contracting for the second straight month, pointing to faltering global demand for hi-tech products and signalling that Asia’s trade-reliant economies may be losing further momentum.

Most economists polled by Reuters had forecast orders rose by an annual 2.15 percent in March, which would have confirmed the economy’s recovery, though more sluggish than earlier expected, was still intact. Only one had expected a contraction.

In February, orders shrank 14.5 percent year-on-year, but that partly stemmed from the month’s Lunar New Year holidays. In 2012, the holiday fell in January.

Export orders in April are expected to be close to the March level in value, the Ministry of Economy Affairs said on Monday.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia’s exports and for hi-tech gadgets such as smartphones, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

As such, the second quarter could be shaping up as much weaker than expected for Asia’s export-reliant economies as an anticipated recovery in consumption in China and the United States is proving slow to gain traction.

Taiwan’s export orders in the first quarter shrank 1.7 percent on year, and are likely to be little changed for the first half of 2013 from the same period a year ago, it said, while adding that launches of new notebook computers and handheld devices could support shipments later in the year.

Fellow tech exporter South Korea reported on Monday that its exports in the first 20 days of April fell 3.1 percent from a year earlier, though shipments from Japan picked up as a sharply weaker yen improved the competitiveness of its export industry.

The ministry cited weak demand across Taiwan’s exporting sectors in March apart from machinery, with tech and telecommunications orders contracting 5.5 percent.

Orders from all of the island’s major markets fell, with those from China down 1.9 percent, the United States 7.8 percent, Europe 9.1 percent and Japan 15.6 percent.

“The weak data also reflected the recent weakness in Apple-related shares,” said Forrest Chen, an analyst at Ta Chong Bank, referring to concerns that Apple Inc products are losing their lustre, hurting its Asian parts suppliers.

“Taiwan’s export orders in the second quarter are expected to be overshadowed by lower (government) spending in the United States and the weakening yen. The Taiwan government forecasts 8 percent order growth this year, but I think the growth can only achieve 3-5 percent,” Chen added.

The economic recovery in mainland China, the biggest market for Taiwan exports, unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013 as its annual rate of growth eased to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent in the final quarter of last year.

Taiwan has already reported that its exports returned to growth in March, rising 3.3 percent from a year ago, in part because of stronger demand from China.

In January-February combined, exports rose just 2 percent from the same period last year.

Taiwan will post March industrial production data on Tuesday.

MIXED OUTLOOK FOR TECH SECTOR

While Apple’s Asian suppliers may be struggling as Samsung and other up-and-coming rivals grab market share, other tech sector exporters are reporting strong demand, which could help cushion second quarter weakness.

TSMC, the world’s No.1 contract chip maker, said last week that it expects second-quarter revenue to rise to between T$154 billion and T$156 billion ($5.16 billion and $5.22 billion) from T$132.8 billion in the previous quarter.

TSMC Chairman Morris Chang told an investor conference that the second quarter would be stronger than usual.