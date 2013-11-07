Taiwan Oct exports contract again, below f'casts

TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for October, released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. OCT REUTERS POLL SEPT Exports (y/y pct) -1.5 -0.68 -7.00 Imports (y/y pct) -2.8 -0.05 -0.70 Trade balance (US$ bln) +3.52 +3.17 +2.35 OCT SEPT Exports to China (y/y pct) -4.9 -8.4 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) -0.3 -8.5 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) +6.7 +4.5 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) -3.1 -10.9 The ministry's website is: www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)