Taiwan Oct exports contract again, below f'casts
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 7, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan Oct exports contract again, below f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for October, released by the Ministry of Finance
on Thursday.
    
                                 OCT   REUTERS POLL     SEPT
    Exports (y/y pct)            -1.5      -0.68       -7.00
    Imports (y/y pct)            -2.8      -0.05       -0.70
    Trade balance (US$ bln)      +3.52     +3.17       +2.35
    
                                         OCT       SEPT
    Exports to China (y/y pct)          -4.9        -8.4   
    Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)           -0.3        -8.5
    Exports to Europe (y/y pct)         +6.7        +4.5
    Exports to Japan (y/y pct)          -3.1        -10.9
    
    The ministry's website is: www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

