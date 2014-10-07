FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Taiwan September exports lag on weak European growth
October 7, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Taiwan September exports lag on weak European growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details on exports markets, comments)
    By Roger Tung and Michael Gold
    TAIPEI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's September exports
expanded only half as much as expected, data showed on Tuesday,
as weakness in some industrial sectors and stagnant demand from
the euro zone offset the dividends from new product launches by
Apple Inc.
    Exports in September grew 4.70 percent from a year earlier, 
the island's Ministry of Finance said, versus expectations of
9.30 percent in a Reuters poll of 13 economists and less than
half of August's 9.60 percent growth.
    Growth was constrained by mere 1.2 percent gain in shipments
to Europe last month, a dramatic slowdown from the 13.5 percent
jump in August.
    "The market for electronic goods is still booming," the
ministry said in a statement. "However, plastics, rubber
products and mineral products all saw declines from last year."
    Data from Europe has been poor across the board lately, with
factory prices in August slipping from a year earlier.
 
    Taiwan's exports to its largest trading partner China grew
3.60 percent, slower than in August, while those to the U.S.
gained 8.80 percent versus 4.90 percent the previous month.
    Shipments to Japan remained strong, climbing 11.7 percent
after an impressive 17.8 percent jump in August.
    
    APPLE BENEFICIARIES
    Taiwan hosts many of the main beneficiaries of Apple orders,
including final assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
 and component makers Largan Precision Co Ltd 
and Catcher Technology Co Ltd.
    The latter two saw dramatic on-year jumps in monthly sales
in August, which many credit to increased Apple business.
    The Silicon Valley powerhouse sold a record number of iPhone
6 models during the gadget's first weekend of release. Chinese
shoppers will be able to buy the phone beginning on Oct. 17,
which should boost Taiwan exports further.
    Before the data release, Taipei-based Capital Securities
economist Hsu Kuo-An said Taiwan's export machine remains stuck
in a seasonal cycle of boom-and-bust because of its reliance on
electronics products and year-end shopping season demand, but
that drivers other than Apple - including a PC replacement cycle
driven by new Windows operating systems - should help the
economy maintain momentum into next year.
    "Tech products always need contract manufacturers," Hsu
said. "There's still room for growth but just how much growth
remains an open question."

 (Additional reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
