UPDATE 2-Taiwan Nov exports rise only 0.9 pct y/y amid tepid demand

By Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s exports rose only marginally in November from a year ago, showing that global demand remains tepid even in the late-year shopping season that’s traditionally good for the island’s tech companies.

Exports increased 0.9 percent, far less than the median forecast for growth of 6.9 percent in a Reuters poll of 11 economists.

In October, Taiwan’s exports fell 1.9 percent from a year earlier.

November was only the second month in the last nine in which exports of the trade-reliant economy were larger than a year earlier. The other month was September.

Exports to China, Taiwan’s largest trading partner, rose 3.7 percent in November, compared with an increase of 0.3 percent in October.

Exports to the U.S. were down 5.8 percent on year - compared with a 9.5 percent drop in October - while those to Europe fell 6.7 percent, less than the previous month’s 11 percent tumble.

“Exports were much weaker than expected,” said Tim Condon, Asia economist at ING in Singapore.

“There is no evidence in the Taiwan data that the spending shock is abating. The question is why is it so much more severe for Taiwan than for Korea and China. My hypothesis is electronics - they’re too important in Taiwan’s export bundle and people aren’t spending on them,” he said.

STABILISING AT ‘SLOW PACE’

A Taiwan government statement said: “The global economy is still stabilising at a slow pace, weakening the momentum of Taiwan’s exports.”

It said Taiwan’s exports in the fourth quarter are “expected to grow slightly from the year-ago period. Demand for mobile devices continues to grow, holding up export momentum.”

Yeh Mann-tzwu, director of statistics department, finance ministry, said exports in 2013 will grow from 2012 at a gradual pace, though there will be ups and downs.

In November, exports of tech, electronics and telecommunications were relatively solid, while non-tech products, textile and basic metal declined, the government statement said.

Imports in November edged up 0.1 percent compared with a 1.8 percent decline in October and a poll forecast for a 7.15 percent increase.

Fellow technology exporter South Korea reported on Monday its first back-to-back growth of the year for November, but demand from advanced economies remained weak, indicating any global recovery would be fragile at best.

For other Asian exporters, the picture has been mixed. Malaysia on Friday reported that October exports were off 3.2 percent from a year earlier. Singapore’s non-oil October exports were 7.9 percent higher than one year earlier.

DECLINES IN NEW EXPORT ORDERS

In Taiwan, the latest PMI reading slipped to a four-month low in November, with declines in both new orders and export orders expected to continue to weigh on industrial output, checking the pace of any broader recovery.

The picture has also been mixed for Taiwan’s important tech companies.

Smartphone maker HTC Corp’s <498.TW > said on Thursday that its sales for November were T$21.23 billion ($732 million), down 31.4 percent from the same month a year earlier.

UMC, the world’s No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Friday that its November sales rose 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

Demand for Apple Inc’s iPhone 5 and other tech gadgets that use components made in Taiwan is helping at one least company.

Largan Precision, which makes camera phone lenses for Apple, said it had its biggest monthly sales to date in November. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)