UPDATE 2-iPhone boost to Taiwan October exports marred by Europe weakness

* Oct exports +0.7 pct vs forecast +4.6 pct in Reuters poll

* Exports to Europe -12.8 pct; China +5.5 pct

* Europe in a “declining state” - ministry (Adds detail on semiconductors)

By Miaojung Lin and Michael Gold

TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s October exports notched their slowest growth in 10 months on Friday, lagging expectations by a wide margin, as the first full month of sales of the new iPhone from Apple Inc failed to offset cratering demand from Europe.

Exports in October gained a mere 0.7 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said, compared with expectations of 4.6 percent growth and after a 4.7 percent rise in September.

Decent growth in output to Taiwan’s main trading partners China, the United States and Japan could not offset the steep 12.8 percent fall in shipments to the 18-nation euro zone, the world’s largest economic bloc.

“Europe’s declining state is getting clearer,” the ministry said in a statement.

Europe risks falling into a deflationary spiral and the continent’s central bank said recently it is ready to take more action to prevent further declines.

However, strong tech exports led 5.5 percent growth in shipments to Taiwan’s largest market China, while exports to the United States saw a 4.4 percent rise and those to Japan rose 3.9 percent, after two consecutive months of double-digit gains.

IPHONE SAVING GRACE

Macroeconomic headwinds also chipped away at the island’s imports, which dropped 1.4 percent.

But mobile devices and semiconductors continue to support the island’s tech ecosystem, a mainstay of its overall economy.

The ministry said that semiconductor shipments reached a single-month record high of $6.8 billion.

Apple said recently its revenue in the last three months of 2014 should hit an all-time record as holiday shoppers snap up the iPhone, which accounts for half of the company’s business.

Key Taiwanese component vendors, including chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, case maker Catcher Technology Co Ltd and camera lens manufacturer Largan Precision Co Ltd, have cheered investors with their third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter guidance.

“iPhone 6 should be the most successful smartphone product this year, and reaffirms our confidence in Apple iPhone supply chain,” Taipei-based Daiwa Securities analyst Kylie Huang wrote in a recent research note.