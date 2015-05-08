FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Taiwan April exports sharply contract on weak China shipments
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 8, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Taiwan April exports sharply contract on weak China shipments

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Taiwan's April exports -11.7 pct vs Reuters forecast -4.8
pct
    * Exports to China -12.2 pct y/y, U.S. +1.2 pct
    * Exports to Europe -21.6 pct y/y, Japan +9.3 pct

    By Emily Chan and Faith Hung
    TAIPEI, May 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports posted a far
larger-than-forecast slump in April hit by a slide in exports to
China and Europe, and slowing demand for its pivotal technology
exports.
    Exports fell 11.7 percent from a year earlier, the largest
since February 2013 when exports slid 15.8 percent.
    Taiwan's finance ministry told a news conference it would be
difficult for May exports to grow year on year, and it would be
cutting export estimates for the second quarter.
    "April exports were really bad. Even electronics, which have
been solid, declined. So did the information and
telecommunications products," said Kevin Wang, analyst at
Taishin Securities in Taipei.
    Excluding the Lunar New Year period, when figures are
usually distorted, April's exports posted their biggest slide
since September 2009.
    The softness in April's exports was attributed to uncertain
global demand and partly to a high base of comparison the
previous year. The second quarter is also traditionally an
off-peak season for the island's technology exports.
    Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of
technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global
demand for technology gadgets worldwide.
    Imports in April also dived 22.1 percent from a year
earlier, boding poorly for the outlook.
    Exports to China in April slid 12.2 percent and dropped 21.6
percent to Europe. U.S. shipments rose a mere 1.2 percent and
were up 9.3 percent to Japan.
    A slowdown on the mainland, Taiwan's largest trade partner,
points to weaker manufacturing for the island's tech-oriented
factories in the months ahead. Earlier on Friday, China's
exports unexpectedly fell 6.4 percent in April. 
    A large portion of orders for exports tend to be sent to
Taiwanese factories located in China, which are then exported
from China into final consumer markets.
    TSMC warned in April its second-quarter revenue
could fall 7 percent - 8 percent from the first, in part due to
the loss of business at one of its key customers
.
     
  

 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.