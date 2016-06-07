UPDATE 2-Taiwan's May exports contract for 16th month, slump not over yet

* May exports -9.6 pct y/y, 16th month of decline

* Exports to China -10.2 pct y/y; to U.S. -8.0 pct

* Exports shrink faster to Japan, slow sharply to Europe (Adds comments from economist and executive, more details)

By J.R. Wu and Liang-Sa Loh

TAIPEI, June 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports shrank for the 16th straight month in May, with persistently weak demand for the island's signature tech goods offering little hope that global conditions are getting better.

The near double-digit fall in exports comes amid easing expectations for an imminent U.S. interest rate rise and reinforces the view Taiwan's own central bank will likely cut rates for the fourth straight meeting this month.

"The risk is on the downside," said Ma Tieying, economist with DBS in Singapore, who said she was going to lower her forecast for 2016 economic growth to below 1 percent from 1.4 percent.

Taiwan's official estimate for economic growth this year stands at 1.06 percent.

Exports in May fell 9.6 percent from a year earlier, less than an 11 percent contraction forecast in a Reuters poll, but deeper than April's 6.5 percent fall.

Demand from key markets remained sluggish, with export declines to China and Japan worsening from April.

Exports in May fell 10.2 percent to China and dropped 8.9 percent to Japan. U.S. shipments fell 8 percent, while those to Europe grew more slowly at 2.1 percent.

"There is little chance exports in June can grow," said Yeh Maan-Tzwu, director of the statistics department with the finance ministry, which issued the data. "But the decline will certainly narrow."

Exports of electronics components in May fell 1.6 percent from a year earlier, while information, communication and audio-video goods were off 5.5 percent. Optical equipment, which includes displays, were down 23.5 percent.

China's slowdown and concerns the global smartphone industry is losing momentum have darkened the outlook for Taiwanese manufacturers.

"This year the world economy and the semiconductor market are very like last year - rather depressed," Morris Chang, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co told shareholders at the company's annual meeting on Tuesday, even as he maintained business growth for his firm, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

DBS said in a report that seasonal demand for electronics would rise in the second half helped by the release of new smartphone models, but whether demand will exceed the previous year remains doubtful.

Manufacturing activity on the island, as measured by the Nikkei/Markit PMI, worsened for the second straight month in May as new orders, output and employment all fell.

Taiwan's central bank is due to meet on June 30 for its quarterly policy meeting. The government late last month cut its forecast for the third time for economic growth this year and predicted a deeper contraction for annual exports. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)