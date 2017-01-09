FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Taiwan Dec exports beat forecast; 2016 full-year exports shrink
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 9, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 7 months ago

Taiwan Dec exports beat forecast; 2016 full-year exports shrink

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for December, released by the Ministry of Finance
on Monday.
    Exports for the full-year 2016 fell 1.7 percent from 2015,
when it contracted 10.9 percent.
       
                                                           
                                  DECEMBER  REUTERS POLL   NOVEMBER
     Exports (y/y pct)            +14.0      +10.4         +12.1
     Imports (y/y pct)            +13.2       +9.85         +3
     Trade balance (US$ bln)       +4.86      +4.2          +4.27
                                                           
                                  DECEMBER  NOVEMBER       
     Exports to China (y/y pct)   +21.4      +19           
     Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)     +2.0       +9.1         
     Exports to Japan (y/y pct)   +10.2       +0.8         
     Exports to Europe (y/y pct)   +0.1       +1.9         
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.