Taiwan April exports rise 6.2 pct y/y, beat forecast
May 7, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan April exports rise 6.2 pct y/y, beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for April, released by the Ministry of Finance on
Wednesday.
    
                                 APR    REUTERS POLL      MAR
    Exports (y/y pct)            +6.2      +5.79       +2.0
    Imports (y/y pct)            +5.8      +6.94       +7.5
    Trade balance (US$ bln)      +2.53     +2.215      +1.95
    
                                      APR        MAR
    Exports to China (y/y pct)        +5.0       -0.3
    Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)         +6.9       +10.3
    Exports to Europe (y/y pct)       +13.1      +10.0
    Exports to Japan (y/y pct)        -3.2        +7.8
    
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

