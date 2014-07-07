FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan June exports rise less than expected
July 7, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan June exports rise less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for June, released by the Ministry of Finance on
Monday.
    
                                 JUNE  REUTERS POLL       MAY
    Exports (y/y pct)            +1.2      +1.7          +1.4
    Imports (y/y pct)            +7.5      +0.7          -2.3
    Trade balance (US$ bln)      +1.89     +3.71         +5.29
    
                                          JUNE          MAY
    Exports to China (y/y pct)            +3.4          +6.4
    Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)             +11.8         +1.0
    Exports to Europe (y/y pct)           +2.8          +5.8
    Exports to Japan (y/y pct)            +4.8          +2.6
    
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

