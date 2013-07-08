FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan June exports rise 8.6 pct yr/yr, better than forecast
July 8, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan June exports rise 8.6 pct yr/yr, better than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for June, released by the Ministry of Finance on
Monday.
    
                                   JUNE  REUTERS POLL       MAY
    Exports (y/y pct)              +8.6   +2.30        +0.9
    Imports (y/y pct)              +6.8   -0.02        -8.0 
    Trade balance (US$ bln)        +3.25  +3.01        +4.46
    
                                      JUNE        MAY
    Exports to China (y/y pct)        +6.0       +3.2   
    Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)         -3.1       +0.3
    Exports to Europe (y/y pct)       +7.1       -9.7
    Exports to Japan                  +9.0       -9.2
    
    *Revised
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw
    
    For graphic on Taiwan's trade balance/exports, click on:
    link.reuters.com/vuq27t   

 (Reporting by Miaojung Lin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

