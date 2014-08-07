FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan July export growth weaker than forecast
August 7, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan July export growth weaker than forecast

TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for July, released by the Ministry of Finance on
Thursday.
    
                                  JULY   REUTERS POLL       JUNE
    Exports (y/y pct)             +5.8       +6.98      +1.2
    Imports (y/y pct)             +9.5       +8.55      +7.5
    Trade balance (US$ bln)       +2.61      +3.07      +1.89
    
                                      JULY          JUNE
    Exports to China (y/y pct)        +6.5          +3.4 
    Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)         +2.4          +11.8
    Exports to Europe (y/y pct)       +8.9          +2.8
    Exports to Japan (y/y pct)        -1.9          +4.8
    
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw

 (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

