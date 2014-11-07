FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan October export growth slows, lags forecast
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 7, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan October export growth slows, lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for October, released by the Ministry of Finance
on Friday.
    
                               OCT       REUTERS POLL  SEPT
    Exports (y/y pct)          +0.7      +4.60         +4.70
    Imports (y/y pct)          -1.4      +4.99         +0.20
    Trade balance (US$ bln)    +4.62     +4.10         +3.50
    
                                         OCT           SEPT
    Exports to China (y/y pct)           +5.5         +3.60
    Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)            +4.4         +8.80
    Exports to Japan (y/y pct)           +3.9         +11.7
    Exports to Europe (y/y pct)          -12.8        +1.20
    
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw

 (Reporting by Lin Miaojung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.