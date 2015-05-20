FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan posts bigger-than-expected fall in April export orders
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 20, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan posts bigger-than-expected fall in April export orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for April,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                            APRIL     REUTERS POLL      MARCH 
 Export orders (y/y pct)     -4.0       -1.96           +1.3
 Export orders from China   -10.3                       -3.80
 Export orders from U.S.    +14.0                      +16.7
 Export orders from Europe  +5.80                       +9.1
 Export orders from Japan   -29.0                      -22.8
       
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
