Taiwan June exports slide at fastest pace in over 2 years, worse than f'cast
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 7, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan June exports slide at fastest pace in over 2 years, worse than f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for June, released by the Ministry of Finance on
Tuesday.
    
                               JUNE    REUTERS POLL   MAY      
    Exports (y/y pct)          -13.9    -6.0        -3.8 
    Imports (y/y pct)          -16.1   -16.32       -5.4   
    Trade balance (US$ bln)     +2.18   +4.6        +5.42    
    
                                         JUNE         MAY      
    Exports to China (y/y pct)          -17.1       -8.2  
    Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)            -8.2       +2.1   
    Exports to Japan (y/y pct)          -11.2       +8.6   
    Exports to Europe (y/y pct)          -9.8       -6.7  
    
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

