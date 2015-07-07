Taiwan June exports slide at fastest pace in over 2 years, worse than f'cast

TAIPEI, July 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for June, released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. JUNE REUTERS POLL MAY Exports (y/y pct) -13.9 -6.0 -3.8 Imports (y/y pct) -16.1 -16.32 -5.4 Trade balance (US$ bln) +2.18 +4.6 +5.42 JUNE MAY Exports to China (y/y pct) -17.1 -8.2 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) -8.2 +2.1 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) -11.2 +8.6 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) -9.8 -6.7 The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)