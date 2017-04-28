* Q1 GDP grows 2.56 pct y/y, beats forecast
* Economy expands for 4th straight quarter as exports
rebound
* Govt may raise 2017 f'cast from 1.92 pct now -analysts
* Central bank seen keeping rate steady for now but hike
over time
* Concern remains over rise in U.S. protectionism
By Faith Hung and Jeanny Kao
TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan reported solid
first-quarter economic growth on Friday as strong global demand
for components for the new iPhone and other electronic gadgets
keep Asia's hi-tech factories humming.
The trade-reliant economy expanded for the fourth quarter in
a row as export orders surged, and could pick up more momentum
in coming quarters as vendors gear up for Apple Inc's
launch of the iPhone 8 later in the year.
The island's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.56 percent
in January-March from a year earlier, easing from 2.88 percent
in the previous three months but still expanding a bit faster
than expected.
Analysts polled by Reuters had seen growth of 2.45 percent.
"The data has exceeded our forecast...The government has
room to raise its 2017 full-year target from 1.92 percent
currently," saiid Hsu Kuo-an, an analyst of Capital Securities
in Taipei.
"The question is, will it be raised higher than 2 percent,
as many institutions are expecting?"
Capital Economics said after the data that full-year growth
could accelerate to 3 percent this year.
Taiwan posted strong exports in the first quarter "based on
a global economic recovery, price rebounds for global
commodities and continued strong semiconductor demand," the
statistics agency said in a statement.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly revised (SAQR) basis, the
economy grew 0.72 percent in the March quarter from 0.45 percent
in the December quarter, the agency said.
A number of new tech product launches this year bode well
for companies and economies in the global electronics supply
chain.
China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore have also reported a
rebound in exports in recent months, often led by electronics
from cutting-edge memory chips to hard drives and flat screens.
But analysts cautioned Taiwan's economy remains highly
reliant on external demand, and it remains to be seen whether
the benefits of the export boom will trickle through to domestic
consumption.
Taiwan companies created new jobs at a strong pace in March,
a private manufacturing survey showed recently.
U.S. PROTECTIONIST FEARS STILL A WORRY
However, concerns about a potential rise in U.S. trade
protectionism continue to hang over Asia's exporters, though the
new Trump administration has taken a somewhat softer line than
expected on regional powerhouse China so far.
Trump stunned South Korea on Friday when he said in an
interview with Reuters that would "renegotiate or terminate" a
free trade pact between the two countries.
Taiwan's exports surged the most in six years in the first
quarter, buoyed by strong demand from China and the United
States, its top markets.
The government in February raised its 2017 full-year
economic growth forecast to 1.92 percent due to more robust
global demand.
In a bid to boost domestic consumption and make the economy
somewhat less lopsided, Taiwan announced a T$882.4 billion ($29
billion) stimulus package in March, though the infrastructure
spending will be spread over eight years, diluting its
impact.
With the economic recovery on track, the central bank has
left its policy rate steady for three meetings in a row, while
keeping an eye on U.S. policy and any impact on exports from a
more than 7 percent rise in the local currency so far this year.
Still, Taiwan is expected to raise interest rates at some
point, economists said, especially with the U.S. Federal Reserve
embarking on a slow but steady tightening cycle.
Economists at ANZ maintained their view that Taiwan's
economic conditions are ready for a central bank move as soon as
June, predicting it will raise its policy rate by 12.5 basis
points to 1.5 percent.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)