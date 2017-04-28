TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan's economy grew 2.56
percent in the first quarter of 2017 from the same period a year
earlier, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on
Friday.
The result was better than an expansion of 2.45 percent
forecast by economists in a Reuters po1ll.
Q1 2017 Reuters poll Q4 2016 Q3 2016
GDP (y/y) +2.56 +2.45 +2.88 +2.12
GDP (SAAR) +2.93 +1.82 +3.99
The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks.
A full table can be found at www.dgbas.gov.tw
