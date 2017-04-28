TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan's economy grew 2.56 percent in the first quarter of 2017 from the same period a year earlier, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Friday. The result was better than an expansion of 2.45 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters po1ll. Q1 2017 Reuters poll Q4 2016 Q3 2016 GDP (y/y) +2.56 +2.45 +2.88 +2.12 GDP (SAAR) +2.93 +1.82 +3.99 The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks. A full table can be found at www.dgbas.gov.tw (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)