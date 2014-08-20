FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan July export order growth misses forecast
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 20, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan July export order growth misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for July,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                            JULY     REUTERS POLL      JUNE 
 Export orders (y/y pct)     +5.7        +7.3         +10.6
 Export orders from China    +9.2                     +14.5
 Export orders from U.S.     +1.5                     +6.7
 Export orders from Europe   +3.2                     +15.2
 Export orders from Japan    +1.9                     +4.2
       
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by JR Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.