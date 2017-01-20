FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Dec export orders rise for 5th month; contract in 2016
January 20, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 7 months ago

Taiwan Dec export orders rise for 5th month; contract in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Friday.
    For 2016, orders fell for the second year running, down 1.6
percent, against a 4.4 percent contraction in 2015.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                DECEMBER  REUTERS POLL  NOVEMBER
     Export orders (y/y pct)     +6.3     +8.9           +7.0
     Export orders from China   +11.2                   +12.0
     Export orders from U.S.     +8.7                   +10.1
     Export orders from Europe   +7.9                    +3.5
     Export orders from Japan    -2.6                    -0.4
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

