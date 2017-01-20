Taiwan Dec export orders rise for 5th month; contract in 2016

TAIPEI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. For 2016, orders fell for the second year running, down 1.6 percent, against a 4.4 percent contraction in 2015. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. DECEMBER REUTERS POLL NOVEMBER Export orders (y/y pct) +6.3 +8.9 +7.0 Export orders from China +11.2 +12.0 Export orders from U.S. +8.7 +10.1 Export orders from Europe +7.9 +3.5 Export orders from Japan -2.6 -0.4 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)